Xinjun Zhang shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 10, 2020
Xinjun Zhang hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.
On the 351-yard par-4 10th, Zhang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zhang to 1 over for the round.
At the 194-yard par-3 11th, Zhang hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zhang to even for the round.
After a 259 yard drive on the 477-yard par-4 13th, Zhang chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Zhang to 1 over for the round.
Zhang tee shot went 158 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Zhang to 2 over for the round.
After a 317 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Zhang chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Zhang to 1 over for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Zhang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zhang to even-par for the round.
