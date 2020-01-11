-
Michael Thompson shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Michael Thompson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.
Thompson tee shot went 175 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Thompson to 1 over for the round.
Thompson had a fantastic chip-in on the 194-yard par-3 17th. His his second shot went 25 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 over for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Thompson had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Thompson chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.
