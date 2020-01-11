-
6-over 76 by Rafael Campos in second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Rafael Campos hit 7 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 over for the tournament.
On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Campos's tee shot went 171 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Campos reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Campos to even-par for the round.
Campos got a double bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Campos to 2 over for the round.
At the 430-yard par-4 14th, Campos got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Campos to 3 over for the round.
On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Campos had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Campos to 4 over for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Campos chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Campos to 6 over for the round.
