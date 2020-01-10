In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Emiliano Grillo hit 13 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Grillo's tee shot went 178 yards to the fringe and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Grillo's 134 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to even-par for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Grillo hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Grillo to even for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Grillo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

Grillo got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to even-par for the round.

Grillo tee shot went 181 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Grillo to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 ninth, Grillo chipped in his third shot from 22 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.