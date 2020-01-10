-
-
Brian Stuard shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 10, 2020
In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Brian Stuard hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.
Stuard got a bogey on the 398-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Stuard chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Stuard to even-par for the round.
On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Stuard hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Stuard at 1 over for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Stuard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stuard to even for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Stuard hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Stuard's 159 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.