10-over 80 by Jim Herman in second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Jim Herman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 over for the tournament.
Herman got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 3 over for the round.
On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Herman hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Herman at 4 over for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 first, Herman had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Herman to 6 over for the round.
Herman got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 7 over for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Herman hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 6 over for the round.
On the 467-yard par-4 fifth, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 7 over for the round.
On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Herman tee shot went 170 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 9 over for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Herman got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Herman to 10 over for the round.
