-
-
Anirban Lahiri shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 10, 2020
-
Highlights
Anirban Lahiri sinks 19-foot birdie putt at the Sony OpenIn the opening round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Anirban Lahiri buries a 19-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 11th hole.
Anirban Lahiri hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.
On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Lahiri had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 3 over for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Lahiri reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 2 over for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Lahiri reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Lahiri had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lahiri to even for the round.
On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Lahiri's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 270 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Lahiri chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to even-par for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.