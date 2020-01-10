Brendon Todd hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.

On the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

At the 440-yard par-4 12th, Todd got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Todd to even for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Todd to 1 over for the round.

At the 194-yard par-3 17th, Todd hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to even-par for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 first, Todd chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.

Todd got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Todd had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Todd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to even for the round.