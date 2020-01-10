-
Brendon Todd shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brendon Todd sticks approach to set up birdie at the Sony OpenIn the opening round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Brendon Todd lands his 171-yard approach within 7 feet of the cup at the par-4 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Brendon Todd hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.
On the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.
At the 440-yard par-4 12th, Todd got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Todd to even for the round.
On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Todd to 1 over for the round.
At the 194-yard par-3 17th, Todd hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to even-par for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 first, Todd chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.
Todd got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Todd had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Todd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to even for the round.
