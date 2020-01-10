-
Chris Kirk shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Chris Kirk sinks 28-footer for birdie at the Sony OpenIn the opening round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Chris Kirk drains a 28-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 17th hole.
In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Chris Kirk hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.
On the par-4 12th, Kirk's 127 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.
On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Kirk tee shot went 197 yards to the right rough, his third shot went 4 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Kirk got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kirk to 2 over for the round.
