Colt Knost shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Colt Knost hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament.
Knost got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knost to 1 over for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Knost reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knost to even-par for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Knost chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Knost to 1 under for the round.
On the 422-yard par-4 third, Knost had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knost to even for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Knost got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Knost to 1 over for the round.
