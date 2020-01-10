-
Henrik Norlander putts well in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Henrik Norlander hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.
On the par-4 10th, Henrik Norlander's 77 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henrik Norlander to 1 under for the round.
Norlander got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to even-par for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Norlander chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 second, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 sixth hole, Norlander had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Norlander to 3 under for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Norlander had a birdie after hitting the green in 3 and two putting. This moved Norlander to 4 under for the round.
