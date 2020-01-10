-
-
Kyle Stanley shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 10, 2020
Kyle Stanley hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.
On the 423-yard par-4 second, Stanley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stanley to 1 over for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Stanley's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
Stanley got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stanley to 3 over for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Stanley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.