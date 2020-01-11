-
-
Dylan Frittelli finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 10, 2020
In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Dylan Frittelli hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.
Frittelli got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 first, Frittelli's 179 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to even-par for the round.
After a 250 yard drive on the 423-yard par-4 second, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Frittelli had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.