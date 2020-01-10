-
Brice Garnett shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Brice Garnett hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.
On the 423-yard par-4 second, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 1 over for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Garnett got to the green in 2 and sunk a 32-foot putt to save par. This put Garnett at 1 over for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Garnett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garnett to even for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 417-yard par-4 16th, Garnett chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Garnett to 1 over for the round.
After a 328 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Garnett chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to even-par for the round.
