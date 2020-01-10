In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Brendan Steele hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Steele's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Steele's 194 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to even-par for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Steele's tee shot went 199 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Steele hit his 234 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Steele hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.

At the 467-yard par-4 fifth, Steele reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Steele at 3 under for the round.

Steele got a double bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Steele to 1 under for the round.

At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Steele hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Steele had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 3 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Steele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Steele to 4 under for the round.