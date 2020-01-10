-
Strong putting brings Scott Brown an even-par round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Scott Brown hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Scott Brown had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scott Brown to 1 over for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Brown reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to even for the round.
