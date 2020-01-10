-
Kevin Kisner shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Kisner hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Kisner chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.
At the 423-yard par-4 second, Kisner got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Kisner to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Kisner had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kisner to even for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Kisner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.
