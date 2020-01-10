Jamie Lovemark hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Lovemark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lovemark to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Lovemark chipped in his fourth from 9 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Lovemark at 1 over for the round.

Lovemark got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Lovemark to 2 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Lovemark's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Lovemark hit an approach shot from 227 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Lovemark to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lovemark chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lovemark to even for the round.

On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Lovemark's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Lovemark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lovemark to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Lovemark hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 ninth. This moved Lovemark to 1 over for the round.