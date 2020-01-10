-
Webb Simpson shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
PGA TOUR – The CUT
Webb Simpson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.
On the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Simpson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.
On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Simpson's his approach went 38 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
At the 417-yard par-4 16th, Simpson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Simpson at 1 under for the round.
On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Simpson's tee shot went 199 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Simpson had a 190 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Simpson hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.
On the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Simpson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Simpson reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 4 under for the round.
