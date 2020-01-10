-
Nate Lashley putts well in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 10, 2020
In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Nate Lashley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.
Nate Lashley got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Nate Lashley to 1 over for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Lashley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to even-par for the round.
After a 261 yard drive on the 477-yard par-4 13th, Lashley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lashley to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Lashley hit his 245 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.
