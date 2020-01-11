In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Fabián Gómez hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 over for the tournament.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Gómez's tee shot went 210 yards to the left rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 12th, Gómez chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gómez to 2 over for the round.

Gómez got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gómez to 3 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Gómez's his second shot went 27 yards to the fringe and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Gómez had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gómez to 8 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Gómez hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 ninth. This moved Gómez to 7 over for the round.