Ryan Brehm shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 10, 2020
Ryan Brehm hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 14 over for the tournament.
On the 351-yard par-4 10th, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Brehm to 1 over for the round.
On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Brehm's tee shot went 202 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
Brehm got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Brehm hit an approach shot from 201 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 2 over for the round.
At the 480-yard par-4 first, Brehm got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Brehm to 3 over for the round.
On the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 4 over for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Brehm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brehm to 3 over for the round.
