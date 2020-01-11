Ryan Brehm hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 14 over for the tournament.

On the 351-yard par-4 10th, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Brehm to 1 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Brehm's tee shot went 202 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Brehm got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Brehm hit an approach shot from 201 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 2 over for the round.

At the 480-yard par-4 first, Brehm got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Brehm to 3 over for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 4 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Brehm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brehm to 3 over for the round.