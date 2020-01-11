-
Matt Every shoots 1-over 66 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Matt Every hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.
After a 292 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 12th, Every chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Every to 1 over for the round.
Every got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Every to 2 over for the round.
On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Every had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Every to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Every's 148 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Every to 2 over for the round.
At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Every hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Every to 1 over for the round.
