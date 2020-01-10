In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Sung Kang hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.

On the par-4 third, Kang's 168 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Kang's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Kang had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Kang had a 73 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Kang hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kang at 1 under for the round.

Kang got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to even for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 16th, Kang had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kang to 2 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Kang had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.