Rob Oppenheim putts well in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Rob Oppenheim hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and finished the round bogey free.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Rob Oppenheim chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Rob Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Oppenheim had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 2 under for the round.
After a 318 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Oppenheim chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Oppenheim's 138 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 4 under for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Oppenheim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Oppenheim to 5 under for the round.
