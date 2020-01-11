-
Bogey-free 3-under 67 by Brandt Snedeker in the second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 10, 2020
Highlights
Brandt Snedeker uses Texas Wedge to sink birdie putt at the Sony OpenIn the second round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Brandt Snedeker jars a 35-foot putt from off the green to make birdie at the par-4 6th hole.
In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Brandt Snedeker hit 13 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey.
After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 460-yard par-4 sixth hole, Brandt Snedeker chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Brandt Snedeker to 1 under for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Snedeker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 2 under for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Snedeker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Snedeker to 3 under for the round.
