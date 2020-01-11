  • Bogey-free 3-under 67 by Brandt Snedeker in the second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii

  • In the second round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Brandt Snedeker jars a 35-foot putt from off the green to make birdie at the par-4 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Brandt Snedeker uses Texas Wedge to sink birdie putt at the Sony Open

