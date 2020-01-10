-
-
Brian Harman shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 10, 2020
-
Shot of the Day
Brian Harman's near ace is the Shot of the DayIn the opening round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Brian Harman nearly jars his 185-yard tee shot, stopping his ball within inches of the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would tap in for birdie.
In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Brian Harman hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.
At the 480-yard par-4 first, Harman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Harman to 1 over for the round.
At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Harman hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 1 over for the round.
On the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Harman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to even-par for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Harman to 1 under for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Harman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.