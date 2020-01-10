-
-
Ted Potter, Jr. shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 10, 2020
Ted Potter, Jr. hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Potter, Jr. had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Potter, Jr. reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 2 under for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 14th, Potter, Jr. had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.
Potter, Jr. got a bogey on the 398-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Potter, Jr. to even for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Potter, Jr. reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.
At the 551-yard par-5 18th, Potter, Jr. got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.