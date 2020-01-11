-
Scott Harrington shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Scott Harrington's approach to 8 feet yields birdie at the Sony OpenIn the second round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Scott Harrington lands his 143-yard approach within 8 feet of the cup at the par-4 12th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Scott Harrington hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at even for the tournament.
On the 480-yard par-4 first, Harrington had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Harrington had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harrington to even for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Harrington's 143 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 3 under for the round.
At the 477-yard par-4 13th, Harrington got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.
Harrington got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to even-par for the round.
On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Harrington had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 1 over for the round.
