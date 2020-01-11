-
Graham DeLaet shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 10, 2020
Graham DeLaet hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.
After a tee shot at the 194-yard par-3 11th green, DeLaet suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put DeLaet at 1 over for the round.
On the 194-yard par-3 17th, DeLaet's tee shot went 198 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, DeLaet had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved DeLaet to 1 over for the round.
On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, DeLaet's his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
