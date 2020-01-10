-
Alex Noren shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Alex Noren hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.
After a 279 yard drive on the 351-yard par-4 10th, Noren chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.
At the 440-yard par-4 12th, Noren got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Noren to even for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Noren had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 first, Noren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to even-par for the round.
Noren got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Noren had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noren to even for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Noren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.
