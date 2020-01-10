In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Luke List hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament.

List got a bogey on the 351-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 1 over for the round.

At the 477-yard par-4 13th, List got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved List to 2 over for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th, List had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 3 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, List's his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

List got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, List chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved List to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, List hit an approach shot from 203 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved List to 2 over for the round.