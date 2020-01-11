Marc Leishman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.

On the 480-yard par-4 first, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 1 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Leishman's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 sixth hole, Leishman had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Leishman to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Leishman missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Leishman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Leishman hit an approach shot from 193 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to even for the round.

Leishman got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 1 over for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 14th, Leishman chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Leishman to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Leishman's 137 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 1 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Leishman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to even-par for the round.