Toru Nakajima shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Toru Nakajima hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 9 over for the tournament.
On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Nakajima had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Nakajima to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 194-yard par-3 17th green, Nakajima suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Nakajima at 2 over for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Nakajima chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Nakajima to 1 over for the round.
Nakajima hit his tee shot 276 yards to the fairway bunker on the 460-yard par-4 sixth. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Nakajima to 4 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Nakajima hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 ninth. This moved Nakajima to 5 over for the round.
