David Hearn shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, David Hearn hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.
Hearn got a double bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hearn to 2 over for the round.
On the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Hearn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hearn to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Hearn's 81 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to 2 over for the round.
Hearn got a bogey on the 398-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hearn to 3 over for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Hearn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hearn to 2 over for the round.
