Chez Reavie shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Chez Reavie hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.
On the 351-yard par-4 10th, Reavie had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Reavie to 2 over for the round.
Reavie got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 3 over for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Reavie had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reavie to 2 over for the round.
At the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Reavie got on in 3 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Reavie to 3 over for the round.
At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Reavie hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Reavie had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 over for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Reavie reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Reavie to even for the round.
