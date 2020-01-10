-
Matt Jones putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 second round in the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matt Jones closes with birdie at the Sony OpenIn the opening round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Matt Jones lands his 199-yard approach on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 18th hole.
In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Matt Jones hit 10 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.
Matt Jones got a bogey on the 398-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matt Jones to 1 over for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 16th, Jones had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 2 over for the round.
At the 194-yard par-3 17th, Jones hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 1 over for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to even-par for the round.
Jones got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 1 over for the round.
