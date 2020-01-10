Scott Piercy hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish.

At the 477-yard par-4 13th, Scott Piercy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-foot putt saving par. This put Scott Piercy at even for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Piercy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

After a 199 yard drive on the 398-yard par-4 15th, Piercy chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Piercy to even-par for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 16th, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 1 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Piercy's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Piercy had a 195 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Piercy's 164 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to even for the round.

At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Piercy hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.