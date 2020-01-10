-
Jason Dufner shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 10, 2020
In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Jason Dufner hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.
After a 300 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 first, Dufner chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Dufner to 1 over for the round.
Dufner got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 2 over for the round.
On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Dufner had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Dufner to 3 over for the round.
