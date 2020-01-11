In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Jimmy Walker hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Walker hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th. This moved Walker to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Walker's 120 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to even-par for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Walker chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Walker had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Walker to 2 under for the round.

Walker got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Walker to 1 under for the round.

At the 467-yard par-4 fifth, Walker got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Walker to even for the round.

At the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Walker got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Walker to 1 over for the round.