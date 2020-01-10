-
Graeme McDowell rebounds from poor front in second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii
In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Graeme McDowell hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine.
Graeme McDowell got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Graeme McDowell to 1 over for the round.
On the 460-yard par-4 sixth, McDowell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McDowell to 2 over for the round.
McDowell his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing McDowell to 3 over for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, McDowell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved McDowell to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, McDowell's 94 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, McDowell had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McDowell to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 16th, McDowell's 130 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to 1 under for the round.
