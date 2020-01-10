-
Nick Taylor shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Nick Taylor's approach inside 3 feet leads to birdie at the Sony OpenIn the opening round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Nick Taylor lands his 145-yard approach inside 3 feet of the cup at the par-4 5th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Nick Taylor hit 13 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.
On the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Taylor hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
Taylor got a bogey on the 398-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 2 under for the round.
On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Taylor's tee shot went 201 yards to the left rough where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
