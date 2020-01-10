-
Tim Wilkinson shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Tim Wilkinson hit 13 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.
Wilkinson got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wilkinson to 1 over for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Wilkinson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wilkinson to even-par for the round.
On the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Wilkinson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wilkinson to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Wilkinson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Wilkinson to 2 under for the round.
On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Wilkinson's his second shot went 11 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
