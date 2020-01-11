-
Parker McLachlin shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Parker McLachlin hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, McLachlin had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McLachlin to 1 under for the round.
After a 259 yard drive on the 477-yard par-4 13th, McLachlin chipped his fourth shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McLachlin to even for the round.
On the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, McLachlin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved McLachlin to 1 under for the round.
On the 422-yard par-4 third, McLachlin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McLachlin to even-par for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 fourth, McLachlin hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved McLachlin to 1 under for the round.
At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, McLachlin hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved McLachlin to 2 under for the round.
