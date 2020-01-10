-
Pat Perez shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 10, 2020
In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Pat Perez hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.
Perez got a bogey on the 351-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 1 over for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 12th, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 2 over for the round.
Perez got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Perez to 3 over for the round.
At the 430-yard par-4 14th, Perez got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Perez to 4 over for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Perez's 91 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 3 over for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Perez had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Perez to 2 over for the round.
On the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 3 over for the round.
