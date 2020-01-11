-
Zach Johnson shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 10, 2020
Extended Highlights
Zach Johnson's Round 2 highlights from the Sony OpenIn the second round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Zach Johnson turned in a 2-under 68 to get to 3-under for the tournament, just three strokes off the lead heading into the weekend.
Zach Johnson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 second hole, Johnson had a 187 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Johnson's 168 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.
After a 254 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Johnson chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 194-yard par-3 11th green, Johnson suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Johnson at 2 under for the round.
On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Johnson's his second shot went 7 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Johnson hit an approach shot from 228 yards to 15 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.
