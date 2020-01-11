-
D.J. Trahan shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
D.J. Trahan hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.
On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Trahan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Trahan to 1 over for the round.
At the 194-yard par-3 17th, Trahan hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trahan to even for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Trahan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trahan to 1 under for the round.
On the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Trahan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trahan to 2 under for the round.
Trahan got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trahan to 1 under for the round.
At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Trahan hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trahan to 2 under for the round.
