Bo Van Pelt hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 12 over for the tournament.

On the 423-yard par-4 second, Van Pelt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 1 over for the round.

Van Pelt got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 2 over for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Van Pelt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 3 over for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Van Pelt chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Van Pelt had a 74 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 1 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Van Pelt's tee shot went 181 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Van Pelt got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 3 over for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Van Pelt had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Van Pelt to 5 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Van Pelt's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.