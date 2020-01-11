-
Bo Van Pelt shoots 6-over 76 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Bo Van Pelt hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 12 over for the tournament.
On the 423-yard par-4 second, Van Pelt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 1 over for the round.
Van Pelt got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 2 over for the round.
On the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Van Pelt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 3 over for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Van Pelt chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Van Pelt had a 74 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 1 over for the round.
On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Van Pelt's tee shot went 181 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
Van Pelt got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 3 over for the round.
On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Van Pelt had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Van Pelt to 5 over for the round.
On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Van Pelt's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.
