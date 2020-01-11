-
Rory Sabbatini shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 10, 2020
Extended Highlights
Rory Sabbatini's Round 2 highlights from the Sony OpenIn the second round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Rory Sabbatini carded a 3-under 67 to get to 5-under for the tournament, just one stroke off the lead heading into the weekend.
Rory Sabbatini hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 5 under for the tournament.
At the 477-yard par-4 13th, Sabbatini got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sabbatini to even for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Sabbatini had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 first, Sabbatini had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 second hole, Sabbatini had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.
Sabbatini got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Sabbatini hit an approach shot from 232 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.
