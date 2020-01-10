-
Vaughn Taylor shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Vaughn Taylor hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.
On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 second hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Taylor had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
On the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Taylor's 161 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.
